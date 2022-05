Naomi Osaka a redeschis „Cutia Pandorei”, vorbind despre boicotul conferințelor de presă: „Nu mi-a plăcut!” 

Former semifinalist Amanda Anisimova wins the most anticipated round 1 match at #RolandGarros, beating 4 times Grand Slam champ (the most in this women’s draw) and former #1 Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-4.

Serve let Osaka down a lot today. Two losses in the two Majors to Anisimova. pic.twitter.com/AuvmLwtT8T