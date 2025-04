FCSB, în fața unei performanțe nemaiîntâlnite de peste un deceniu: verdictul analiștilor, încântător pentru Gigi Becali

Romanian 🇷🇴 SuperLiga update (Matchday 35/40) 🚨



▪️ FCSB with a big boost in 🏆 chances after a win over CFR Cluj

▪️ Univ Craiova climbs to 2nd, -3 pts behind FCSB

▪️ Only 5 rounds to go!



📊 Biggest Movers This Round in Romanian Liga I:



Title Chances

🚀 FCSB (+12%)

❌ CFR Cluj… pic.twitter.com/yt4k2alDF3