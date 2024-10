Reacția lui Wojciech Szczęsny după ce a fost prezentat oficial la FC Barcelona

🔵🔴 Szczesny: "I didn't have any guarantee about the #1 spot at Barça. In football, there are no guarantees".



"I'm here to compete. If I lose the competition, and Iñaki Peña plays well this season, I won't be sad. The club asked me to help, and I will do it". pic.twitter.com/jDBeXrpWgn