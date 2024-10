Barcelona pune la cale o lovitură de proporții

🚨 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗠𝗘𝗗: Erling Haaland is Barcelona's dream transfer target.



However, a transfer is unrealistic at this stage with neither the president Joan Laporta or Haaland himself pushing for the move.



It might be possible in the next 2-3 years.



(Source: @Plettigoal) pic.twitter.com/6VovPQ5EjP