Teams that qualify for UCL knockout stages (Top 24) in 10,000/10,000 simulations (100%):



✅ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool

✅ 🇮🇹 Inter

✅ 🇪🇸 Barcelona 🆕

✅ 🇮🇹 Atalanta 🆕



Congrats!