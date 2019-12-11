"Omule, am fost un idiot!" Klopp, reactie FANTASTICA dupa meciul lui Liverpool! Ce a facut la conferinta de presa

Klopp n-a fost multumit de omul angajat de Salzburg pentru a-i ajuta pe englezi in comunicarea cu presa. A intervenit el pentru traducerea unui raspuns dat de Henderson.

"E un rahat cand alaturi de translator sta un antrenor vorbitor de germana. Henderson nu a spus ca tratam acest meci cu lejeritate. Suntem constienti de provocare. Vorbeste despre lucruri normale. Ar trebui sa asculti. Altfel, as putea face si eu asta. Nu este atat de greu", a spus Klopp inaintea partidei.

Neamtul si-a cerut scuze la conferinta de dupa jocul castigat de Liverpool cu 2-0. "Am fost un idiot!" - i-a spus Klopp translatorului, dupa care i-a strans mana.



Jurgen Klopp snapped at his translator before the game against Salzburg for miscommunicating his answers.

After the game, Klopp publically apologises to him

????"I was an idiot" ???? pic.twitter.com/XZNZ16NZuK