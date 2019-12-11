Sport.ro - Noul sport national
program tv
  1. SPORT.RO
  2. Fotbal extern
  3. Liga Campionilor
&quot;Omule, am fost un idiot!&quot; Klopp, reactie FANTASTICA dupa meciul lui Liverpool! Ce a facut la conferinta de presa

"Omule, am fost un idiot!" Klopp, reactie FANTASTICA dupa meciul lui Liverpool! Ce a facut la conferinta de presa

Autor: Sport.ro
Miercuri 11 Decembrie 2019, 14:42
Din articol

Jurgen Klopp si-a cerut scuze public de la translatorul pe care il suparase inaintea meciului cu Salzburg.

Klopp n-a fost multumit de omul angajat de Salzburg pentru a-i ajuta pe englezi in comunicarea cu presa. A intervenit el pentru traducerea unui raspuns dat de Henderson.

"E un rahat cand alaturi de translator sta un antrenor vorbitor de germana. Henderson nu a spus ca tratam acest meci cu lejeritate. Suntem constienti de provocare. Vorbeste despre lucruri normale. Ar trebui sa asculti. Altfel, as putea face si eu asta. Nu este atat de greu", a spus Klopp inaintea partidei.

Neamtul si-a cerut scuze la conferinta de dupa jocul castigat de Liverpool cu 2-0. "Am fost un idiot!" - i-a spus Klopp translatorului, dupa care i-a strans mana.
 

 

Ce s-a intamplat la conferinta de presa dinaintea meciului:
 


VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

După despărțire, cum îi prezinți copilului noul iubit?

Catinca Roman: "Dacă cei mici nu acceptă relația părintelui, lucrurile se complică"


19:38
Andreea Esca și Alexandre Eram, despre povestea lor de dragoste

Andreea Esca: "Anul acesta, vor găti alții pentru noi"


04:04
What's Up, act violent față de iubita sa

What's Up ar fi fost violent cu iubita lui, Alice Badea


16:41
Hărțuirea la serviciu: Cum o identificăm?

Un comportament abuziv poate provoca atât leziuni fizice, cât și psihice.


18:41
Dermatita atopică, frecventă în sezonul rece

Dermatita atopică este o afecțiune care provoacă înroșirea pielii


11:03
Remus Boroiu, fost concurent Ferma-Un nou început, pelerinaj în Țara Sfântă

12:57
Îngrijirea părului în sezonul rece

Sorin Stratulat îți oferă câteva sfaturi


03:51
Motivul pentru care românii aruncă tone de mâncare la gunoi

Psihologul Cristian Andrei vine cu explicații


14:01
Soția lui Mihai Constantinescu face mărturisiri

13:49
Whats Up, încătușat după ce și-ar fi bătut iubita

01:01
După despărțire, cum îi prezinți copilului noul iubit?
Andreea Esca și Alexandre Eram, despre povestea lor de dragoste
What's Up, act violent față de iubita sa
Hărțuirea la serviciu: Cum o identificăm?
Dermatita atopică, frecventă în sezonul rece
Remus Boroiu, fost concurent Ferma-Un nou început, pelerinaj în Țara Sfântă
Îngrijirea părului în sezonul rece
Motivul pentru care românii aruncă tone de mâncare la gunoi
Soția lui Mihai Constantinescu face mărturisiri
Whats Up, încătușat după ce și-ar fi bătut iubita
Vești proaste pentru pensionari și fumători. Cum vrea Guvernul să strângă mai mulți bani la buget
Stirileprotv.ro
Ce țară i-a ridicat lui Vladimir Putin o statuie aurită: „Este un om cu O mare”
Bebeluș de 4 luni mort la o zi după ce a fost trimis acasă. Ce diagnostic îi pusese medicul
Zile libere în 2020. Care sunt modificările adoptate
Incont.ro
Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie (ANM) a emis, miercuri, o avertizare Cod Galben de viscol, ninsori și ploi în zona montană și în nordul Olteniei și al Munteniei.
Avertizare meteo. ANM anunță cod galben de viscol, ninsori și ploi în următoarele zile
Euro ajunge, miercuri, foarte aproape de maximul istoric atins luna trecută. UniCredit: Înrăutăţirea perspectivei ratingului pune presiune pe curs
Prețurile, din nou pe creștere: rata anuală a inflaţiei a urcat la 3,8%, în noiembrie. Cel mai mult s-au scumpit fructele proaspete şi carnea de porc
Foodstory.ro
Chef Adrian Hadean dezvaluie reteta de cozonac cu nuca transmisa in familia lui de cinci generatii
(P) Cum te pot ajuta suplimentele alimentare?
(P) Cum te pot ajuta suplimentele alimentare?
DeBarbati.ro
Ai hiberna ca urșii în această perioadă a anului, dar o petrecere ar putea fi exact ceea ce ai nevoie pentru a ieși din această stare.
Cele mai bune teme pentru petrecerea de Revelion
(P) Modele deosebite de uși de exterior ndash; ce se poartă în 2019?
(P) Cum să îți faci viața mai ușoară ca bărbat
Yoda.ro
Este vorba despre un brand care a înțeles foarte clar că, pentru a fi competititv pe piața de tehnologie, trebuie să-și diversifice la maximum gama de produse.
Compania care i-a luat-o înainte gigantului Apple și care a lansat deja ochelarii cu realitate augmentată
Imagini în premieră cu Huawei P40. Când va fi lansată noua serie incredibilă a chinezilor
Final de eră la Microsoft. Ce s-a întâmplat cu Windows 10 Mobile
Procinema.ro
(P) 5 greșeli prin care îți poți pierde clienții din magazin
(P) Rucsacuri și genți pentru un an școlar în stil - procinema.ro
(P) Un film bun merge cu ceva dulce, de la magazinul italian SuperMercato
Protv.ro
Cum câștigi o mașină nou-nouță de Crăciun cu Vocea României
Ce iubită sexy are Selly! O cheamă Smaranda și are sute de mii de urmăritori pe Instagram
VIDEO După despărțire, cum îi prezinți copilului noul iubit?
Perfecte.ro
(P) Sistemele de închidere a balcoanelor cu sticlă ndash; cele mai fiabile soluții
Care e produsul de îngrijire fără de care Liz Hurley nu poate trăi. bdquo;L-am folosit vreme de 25 de ani
(P) Mierea de Manuka ndash; proprietăți și beneficii
©2019 Sport.ro   |   Despre cookies   |   Politica de confidentialitate
BRAT