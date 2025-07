FCSB i-a convins pe specialiști: „Șanse de 99,8%“

🆕 Updated 🔵 UCL Q1 probabilities for matches played on 9 July.



👉 To reach 🔵 Q2:



99.8% 🇷🇴 FCSB

92% 🇱🇹 Žalgiris

89% 🇧🇬 Ludogorets

80% 🇮🇪 Shelbourne



📊📈📉 Full probability analysis for ALL 237 TEAMS now available for our members (in bio):

▪️ % to reach UCL/UEL/UECL league… pic.twitter.com/LE0sAvXn1j