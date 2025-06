📊 15 teams with highest probability to end up in the league stage of 🔵 UEFA Champions League (as of 22 June):



72% 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Celtic

65% 🇳🇴 Bodø/Glimt

48% 🇵🇹 Benfica

46% 🇦🇹 Sturm

43% 🇩🇰 FCK

42% 🇨🇭 Basel

41% 🇧🇪 Club Brugge

38% 🇷🇸 Crvena zvezda

33% 🇳🇱 Feyenoord

27% 🇷🇴 FCSB

26% 🇫🇷 Nice… pic.twitter.com/04BniHgh2h