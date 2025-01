Juventus transferă de la PSG! Va face vizita medicală în zilele următoare

🚨⚪️⚫️ Juventus and PSG are on the verge of closing verbal agreement for Randal Kolo Muani on loan until June.



❗️ Kolo Muani will make his decision in the next hours, with more proposals on the table from Premier League.



Juve are pushing to seal the deal as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/uZPP2Dw9QC