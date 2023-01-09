FOTO „Cel mai controversat jucător din istoria lui Real Madrid?” Reacții din presa internațională după ce Gareth Bale s-a retras

Galezul și-a încetat activitatea fotbalistică la vârsta de 33 de ani.

Un erou galez care își agață ghetele în cui. Toate cele bune, Gareth Bale!
 

SPORTbible

Gareth Bale s-a retras din fotbal. O legendă a meciului!

ESPN

E Gareth Bale cel mai subestimat jucător din istoria lui Real Madrid? Gareth Bale are la Real Madrid mai multe trofee decât Zinedine Zidane, mai multe assisturi decât David Beckham și mai multe goluri decât Ronaldo.
La Liga TV

Gareth Bale s-a retras din fotbal.
Ce carieră sclipitoare a lăsat în spate!
B/R Football

  • 664 de meciuri
  • 226 de goluri
  • 22 de trofee, incluzând 5 Champions League
Gareth Bale se retrage ca o legendă a fotbalului.
Gareth Bale nu va mai juca fotbal!

Pe 9 ianuarie 20223, Gareth Bale (33 ani) a emis un comunicat oficial, pe care l-a distribuit pe rețelele de social media, în care și-a anunțat oficial retragerea din fotbal. Astfel, galezul nu-și va duce până la capăt contractul cu Los Angeles FC, care era valabil până în vara acestui an.
 
Gareth Bale a simțit nevoia să transmită două mesaje, atunci când și-a anunțat oficial retragerea. Primul a fost unul de mulțumire pentru familie și toți antrenorii, jucătorii și membrii staff-ului care i-au fost alături în această aventură. Iar al doilea, pentru naționala Tării Galilor, pentru care a adunat 111 prezențe, a marcat 40 de goluri și a participat la două Campionate Europene, 2016 și 2020, și un Campionat Mondial, 2022. 
 
De-a lungul carierei, Gareth Bale a evoluat pentru Southampton, Spurs, Real Madrid și Los Angeles FC. Apogeul a fost la gruparea de pe Santiago Bernabeu, unde a câștigat 5 trofee UEFA Champions League, 4 Campionte Mondiale ale Cluburilor, 3 Supercupe ale Europei, 3 titluri în LaLiga, o Cupă a Spaniei și 3 Supercupe.
