OFFICIAL

Shanghai Shenhua announced 3 new signings:

Macario Hing-Glover - 27 y/o Chinese-American full back from Finnish club SJK

Cephas Malele - 29 y/o Swiss forward from Saudi club Al-Tai

Ibrahim Amadou - 29 y/o French defender from French Ligue 1 side Angers