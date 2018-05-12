» » « «
NEBUNIE la retrogradare in GERMANIA! ULTIMA ETAPA in Budesliga! Hamburg poate retrograda pentru prima oara in ISTORIE! AICI LIVE
Sambata 12 Mai 2018, 16:48

NEBUNIE la retrogradare in GERMANIA! ULTIMA ETAPA in Budesliga! Hamburg poate retrograda pentru prima oara in ISTORIE! AICI LIVE

17:20 12 May Stuttgart are 2-1 pe terenul lui Bayern!!!

17:06 12 May GOOOL KOLN! E 1-1 la WOLFSBURG!

17:00 12 May Gladbach a egalat la Hamburg! 1-1!!!

16:56 12 May A fost o atmosfera senzationala la stadionul lui Hamburg in asteptarea jucatorilor. Tot orasul s-a pus in spatele echipei pentru a spera intr-o minune in ultima etapa a sezonului.

16:54 12 May Meciurile de astazi din marile campionate ale Europei:


16:53 12 May Hamburg o conduce pe Gladbach, dar are nevoie ca FC Koln, deja retrogradata, sa o incurce pe Wolfsburg. Numai asa mai paote Hamburg sa prinda locul de baraj, 16!


16:52 12 May Nebunie la Hamburg inaintea ultimei etape a sezonului!

