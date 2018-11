Blestemul accidentarilor i-a ajuns si pe cei de la City! :) Cat sta pe bara vedeta De Bruyne

Guardiola are din nou probleme cu De Bruyne. Belgianul s-a accidentat si risca sa stea pe bara intre 5 si 6 saptamani.

Conform unui comunicat de presa emis de clubul din Anglia, De Bruyne a suferit o accidentare la ligamentele genunchiului stang.

PEP: @DeBruyneKev is out and we are sad for him, nobody likes to have injured players but he will come back to the player he is and he will be fine. It is what it is but fortunately it is not surgery and he will be back. #mancity