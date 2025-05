Anomalia dintr-un campionat important al Europei: mai bine termini pe locul 3 decât pe 2: "UEFA face o mare nedreptate!"

☠️ A glitch in UEFA's access list threatens to strike again.



3rd place in 🇨🇭 Super League will* lead to 🟠 UEL PO, which guarantees at least 🟢 UECL league stage.



(*assuming Basel 🇨🇭 beats 3rd tier FC Biel 🇨🇭 in Cup 🏆 final)



However, 2nd place in 🇨🇭 Super League leads to 🔵… pic.twitter.com/qbYqx5CJcy