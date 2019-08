Suporterii lui Chelsea si-au iesit din minti! Fanii au dat atacul asupra restaurantului lui David Luiz dupa ce acesta a semnat cu Arsenal

Babbo’s Cocktail of the week ‘Rev Nan Ble’ ????We are happy to announce it is also now through to Phase 2 in the “Clément Ti’Punch 2020” cocktail competition ???? #BabboCocktails #Tipunchcup #Rhumclement

A post shared by Babbo Restaurant (@babbo_restaurant) on Aug 8, 2019 at 10:39am PDT