&quot;Transfer&quot; de VIS la Liverpool.&nbsp;Femeia din viata lui Thiago Alcantara e PATROANA DE HOTEL la Barcelona

"Transfer" de VIS la Liverpool. Femeia din viata lui Thiago Alcantara e PATROANA DE HOTEL la Barcelona

Autor: Sport.ro
Sambata 19 Septembrie 2020, 13:51

Thiago Alcantara va face transferul de la Bayern la Liverpool impreuna cu sotia Julia Vigas si cu cei doi copii ai cuplului.

Mijlocasul spaniol e subiectul unuia dintre cele mai spectaculoase tranzactii ale anului in fotbalul international, Thiago parasind campioana Europei, Bayern, pentru o noua provocare, in Premier League, la campioana Angliei, Liverpool.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

7 years ago we started a new adventure. 2 kids pursuing their dreams, personally and professionally. A life challenge that I took with a lot of respect. Together we faced the initial fears and the adaptation to the new city. I always say that the beginning wasn’t easy. Personally, it was hard for me to adapt to this new change. Many times I compared Barcelona with Munich. But every place has its things and the most important is to appreciate the best of every site. Once we overcome this initial situation, that new place became our home. Munich and it’s places opened the doors for us, landing in a unique Club and an amazing Family. I just have thankful words to every person that has been part of this journey; I’ll keep you in my heart for the rest of my life. Here we’ve lived the happiest moments of our life; we have thrilled together with FCBayern at the Allianz Arena, we’ve walked the Englisch Garten, we’ve enjoyed the Oktoberfest… And, most of all, we’ve seen our children growing happy. Germany, Munich, it’s culture, it’s traditions, it’s people… A 7 years life project that we will never forget. Yes, Munich will always be the home of those 2 kids that, during the German journey, became fathers of a family. Thank you to everyone! Danke, München!❤️

A post shared by Júlia Vigas (@juliavigas) on

Aceasta noua etapa in cariera lui Thiago Alcantara a fost comentata pe Instagram si de frumoasa Julia, care si-a expus gandurile dupa cei 7 ani petrecuti la Munchen, timp in care s-a casatorit cu fotbalistul iberic, in 2015, cei doi bucurandu-se si de venirea pe lume a doi copii, ambii baieti.

Thiago si Julia se cunosc inca din perioada in care proaspatul jucator al lui Liverpool evolua la FC Barcelona (2009-2013). De altfel, Julia Vigas e strans legata de orasul catalan, ea detinand impreuna cu tatal si fratele un hotel de 3 stele pe Costa Brava, una dintre cele mai apreciate destinatii de vacanta din apropierea Barcelonei.





