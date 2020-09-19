"Transfer" de VIS la Liverpool. Femeia din viata lui Thiago Alcantara e PATROANA DE HOTEL la Barcelona

7 years ago we started a new adventure. 2 kids pursuing their dreams, personally and professionally. A life challenge that I took with a lot of respect. Together we faced the initial fears and the adaptation to the new city. I always say that the beginning wasn’t easy. Personally, it was hard for me to adapt to this new change. Many times I compared Barcelona with Munich. But every place has its things and the most important is to appreciate the best of every site. Once we overcome this initial situation, that new place became our home. Munich and it’s places opened the doors for us, landing in a unique Club and an amazing Family. I just have thankful words to every person that has been part of this journey; I’ll keep you in my heart for the rest of my life. Here we’ve lived the happiest moments of our life; we have thrilled together with FCBayern at the Allianz Arena, we’ve walked the Englisch Garten, we’ve enjoyed the Oktoberfest… And, most of all, we’ve seen our children growing happy. Germany, Munich, it’s culture, it’s traditions, it’s people… A 7 years life project that we will never forget. Yes, Munich will always be the home of those 2 kids that, during the German journey, became fathers of a family. Thank you to everyone! Danke, München!❤️

