💙🏆 Liam Delap: “I 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐞𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐬”.



“When I spoke to the club, everyone wanted to get back to the very top with desire to keep adding trophies, take the club back to where it belongs, that’s main objective”. pic.twitter.com/BBXecnhINV