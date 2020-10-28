Dezvaluirile incredibile ale celei mai sexy doctorite: "Sunt contestata pentru ca sunt prea frumoasa!" Cu ce fotografii INCENDIARE isi rasfata urmaritorii

Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Dezvaluirile incredibile ale celei mai sexy doctorite: &quot;Sunt contestata pentru ca sunt prea frumoasa!&quot; Cu ce fotografii INCENDIARE isi rasfata urmaritorii

Autor: Sport.ro
Miercuri 28 Octombrie 2020, 11:14

Doctorul Medina Culver are peste 30 de ani si locuieste in SUA.

Ea are un cont de Instagram unde vorbeste despre realizarile ei in medicina, in incercarea de a inspira femeile. Dar de asemenea, nu se teme sa se afiseze si in alte ipostaze din viata ei, inclusiv cand merge la pisicina sau cand isi petrece timp cu sotul ei, cu care s-a casatorit in urma cu 2 ani. 

"Femeile dragute pot fi mai mult decat chipuri frumoase... putem fi si doctori rai", a scris ea.

"Cand cineva imi spune ca sunt prea draguta pentru a fi un doctor adevarat. Ei bine multumesc... destul de ambitios. Destul de muncitoare si destul de ambitioasa pentru a-mi atinge visele", a scris medicul. 

De asemenea, ea a dezvaluit ca este madra sa se afiseze in bikini, chiar daca este medic. 

Sa va amintiti acel articol despre femeile care nu sunt profesioniste si nu isi pot face treaba ca medici, deoarece au postat poze in bikini... da, nici eu", a ras ea. 

"Mandra de a fi femei medic, mai mult decat niciodata in zilele noastre!! #medbikini".

Medina Culver este urmarita pe Instagram de peste 27 de mii de urmaritori, iar fotografiile postate de ea strang si peste 10 mii de aprecieri.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’ve deleted this photo 5 times. Why am I embarrassed of posting this? Why am I wondering what will people think of me if I post a photo of me in my bikini? It’s such a weird feeling. I’m proud of what Ive accomplished with my health in 3 years but why am I afraid to share it? ????????‍♀️ is it because I’m a doctor and I feel like I can’t share all my personal life? Maybe. Is it because I’m afraid what people will say? Definitely. Is it because I’ve been getting horribly mean DMs from people because I’m not posting enough on the current social situations...without a doubt. It’s kind of horrible to be questioning if you should do something because you’re afraid of what people will say. But what if what you post motivates someone, changes their life for the better? Well then it’s worth it! It’s worth the judgement, it’s worth the naysayers if I can change one persons life and remind them that they are worth it. So I guess here goes nothing...posted ????????????

A post shared by Medina Culver, DO (@drculver) on

