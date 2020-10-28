Dezvaluirile incredibile ale celei mai sexy doctorite: "Sunt contestata pentru ca sunt prea frumoasa!" Cu ce fotografii INCENDIARE isi rasfata urmaritorii

I’ve deleted this photo 5 times. Why am I embarrassed of posting this? Why am I wondering what will people think of me if I post a photo of me in my bikini? It’s such a weird feeling. I’m proud of what Ive accomplished with my health in 3 years but why am I afraid to share it? ????????‍♀️ is it because I’m a doctor and I feel like I can’t share all my personal life? Maybe. Is it because I’m afraid what people will say? Definitely. Is it because I’ve been getting horribly mean DMs from people because I’m not posting enough on the current social situations...without a doubt. It’s kind of horrible to be questioning if you should do something because you’re afraid of what people will say. But what if what you post motivates someone, changes their life for the better? Well then it’s worth it! It’s worth the judgement, it’s worth the naysayers if I can change one persons life and remind them that they are worth it. So I guess here goes nothing...posted ????????????

A post shared by Medina Culver, DO (@drculver) on Jun 11, 2020 at 9:09pm PDT