Reusita in PREMIERA a Simonei Halep, odata cu triumful la Roland Garros. Bariera pe care a doborat-o

Romanca a reusit, odata cu victoria de la Paris, sa devina primul numar 1 mondial care castiga primul titlu de Grand Slam al carierei in timp ce ocupa prima pozitie in clasamentul WTA.

Simona se va mentine pe prima pozitie a clasamentului dupa victoria de la Roland Garros. Halep a reusit sa cucereasca primul trofeu de Grand Slam dupa victoria de sambata in fata americancei Sloane Stephens, scor 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Simona Halep is the first ever "Slamless #1" to win a Slam while #1.

Given all the crap that gets thrown at the women who have been in that role, it hasn't been easy. Strong woman, this Simona. #RG18