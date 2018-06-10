» » « «
Reusita in PREMIERA a Simonei Halep, odata cu triumful la Roland Garros. Bariera pe care a doborat-o
Simona Halep a reusit sa castige primul titlu de Grand Slam din cariera pe zgura de la Roland Garros. 

Romanca a reusit, odata cu victoria de la Paris, sa devina primul numar 1 mondial care castiga primul titlu de Grand Slam al carierei in timp ce ocupa prima pozitie in clasamentul WTA. 

Simona se va mentine pe prima pozitie a clasamentului dupa victoria de la Roland Garros. Halep a reusit sa cucereasca primul trofeu de Grand Slam dupa victoria de sambata in fata americancei Sloane Stephens, scor 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. 

