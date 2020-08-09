Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Ianis i-a SUPARAT pe fani! &quot;A fost dezamagitor!&quot; Ce spun scotienii dupa al doilea meci al sezonului

Ianis i-a SUPARAT pe fani! "A fost dezamagitor!" Ce spun scotienii dupa al doilea meci al sezonului

Autor: Sport.ro
Duminica 09 August 2020, 19:02

Ianis Hagi a jucat 90 de minute in victoria cu St Mirren, 3-0, in a doua etapa a campionatului scotian.

Hagi n-a reusit sa-i mai impresioneze pe suporteri. Ianis a avut doua sanse importante de gol in prima repriza, dar s-a stins in partea a doua.

"Ianis a fost dezamagitor", a scris un fan pe Twitter, in timp ce un altul a remarcat ca 'Hagi a luat pauza dupa minutul 60". Pe net sunt sute de reactii dupa victoria lui Rangers. "N-a fost chiar asa de rau ca in meciul cu Aberdeen!", a remarcat un sustinator de-al protestantilor.

Cum au caracterizat scotienii evolutia lui Ianis din meciul cu St. Mirren:





