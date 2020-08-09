Ianis i-a SUPARAT pe fani! "A fost dezamagitor!" Ce spun scotienii dupa al doilea meci al sezonului

Ianis Hagi a jucat 90 de minute in victoria cu St Mirren, 3-0, in a doua etapa a campionatului scotian.

Hagi n-a reusit sa-i mai impresioneze pe suporteri. Ianis a avut doua sanse importante de gol in prima repriza, dar s-a stins in partea a doua.

"Ianis a fost dezamagitor", a scris un fan pe Twitter, in timp ce un altul a remarcat ca 'Hagi a luat pauza dupa minutul 60". Pe net sunt sute de reactii dupa victoria lui Rangers. "N-a fost chiar asa de rau ca in meciul cu Aberdeen!", a remarcat un sustinator de-al protestantilor.

Cum au caracterizat scotienii evolutia lui Ianis din meciul cu St. Mirren:

3 points are what matters. Takeaways?. Short corner routine is pathetic. Our teams vision is shite. Same goalscoring issues as last season. Hagi was poor again but not as bad as Aberdeen. Kent was atrocious and should be dropped. Morelos looks better. Guess he knows he's stayin. — AndyD92 (@AndrewD99237970) August 9, 2020

Almost like the 90s under Walter, absolutely routine win. Alfie proved a lot of folk wrong. Hagi needs something to happen. Kent and aribo are gonna cause everyone problems. — Stoofa54 (@stoofa2010) August 9, 2020

3-0 against a stubborn saints defense i'll take that, glad alfie got a double hopefully that gives him a confidence boost, hagi finding space in those tight areas, again taking feet off the gas after 60 mins. pic.twitter.com/SIR1tO1hOP — Knowing Me, Knowing You, Aha (@KENTSLEFTHOOK) August 9, 2020

3 points in the bag, can’t say I’ve been been impressed with Hagi in opening 2 games — John McInnes (@JohnMcInnes9) August 9, 2020

Good result and good to see Alfie back on the scoresheet! Would like to see more creativity from Hagi in particular, didn't offer much today. — Alan (@alanaldo17) August 9, 2020

Much prefer the crowd noises. dunno why it got turned off. also hate the 5 sub system. Feels like a preseason game. Happy with performance. Kent and Hagi been disappointing. Need to see more of them and more brutal in final third. It will come as season goes on I feel. — J (@m31_ja) August 9, 2020

My brand is built on moaning about the central midfield but I actually thought it was Kent/Aribo/Hagi that weren’t as good as they could be. They all want so many touches before they either release the pass or have a shot. Less is more. https://t.co/00cuaV9XId — adamski152 (@adamski152) August 9, 2020

Hagi was trying but not much coming off for him. Aribo maybe showing little bit of tiredness too from midweek. Solid again, jack and Kamara allow the rest to do the damage further forward — Gersfan86 (@gersfan86) August 9, 2020