Maximum points that Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 can reach, if they win all 3 remaining games, is 1488 pts.



What do other teams need to become uncatchable by 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 in that scenario?



SVK 🇸🇰: 2 wins, 1 draw

ROU 🇷🇴: 2 wins, 1 draw

GRE 🇬🇷: 2 wins

NOR 🇳🇴: 2 wins, 1 draw

CZE 🇨🇿: 2 wins, 1 draw pic.twitter.com/qoMESEstTU