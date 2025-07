🚨 We have our first shock of 🔵 UCL qualifiers this summer‼️



🫥 🇷🇴 FCSB lost 3 of 4 games in 🔵 UCL qualifiers to clubs from 🇦🇩 Andorra and 🇲🇰 N. Macedonia!



‼️🇲🇰 Shkendija will 100% play league stage football this autumn, at least in 🟢 UECL! pic.twitter.com/RU1imU3pWk