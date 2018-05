NEMEC, ADIO DINAMO! Becali a venit cu ultima oferta. Detalii de ultima ora

Time to say goodbye. Thank you for your support, the crowd has been fantastic. The best in Romania no doubts! Respect. I wish I have scored more for you but I was always trying to give my best. At least a small trophy we won. So I wish you more trophies to come. Best of luck for future! #goodbye #chapterended #leaving #dinamobucuresti #goodluck

