Motivul pentru care toate vedetele din Serie A au jucat in acest weekend cu o pata rosie pe obraz

Cei mai importanti fotbalisti din Serie A au jucat in acest weekend cu o pata rosie pe obraz.

Bucurati-va de fotbal in direct la PRO TV! Marti, 24 aprilie, 21:45 Liverpool - AS Roma. Miercuri, 25 aprilie 21:45 Bayern - Real Madrid in semifinalele Champions League! Arsenal - Atletico, joi, 22:00, in direct la PRO X! Bucurati-va de fotbal!

"Baiatul rau" Nainggolan, golgheterul Immobile ori zidul din poarta Romei, Alisson, cu totii au jucat in acest weekend cu o pata rosie pe obraz.

Jucatorii din Serie A s-au unit pentru o campanie de constientizare si de lupta impotriva violentei domestice.

Fotbalistii din campionatul italian s-au alaturat initiativei si au anuntat ca sustin cauza, facandu-si pe obraz cate o urma rosie de ruj.

Every Serie A player this weekend will have a red swipe on their face to bring awareness against violence to women Great initiative from @SerieA_TIM ???????? pic.twitter.com/mdNFk78gsy — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) April 21, 2018

Over the last few days, Serie A players have been posting images on social media alongside their wives and girlfriends, featuring only two blotches of colour, initiative fighting violence against women.

It is a red streak down the cheek of the man and red lipstick on her mouth. https://t.co/3UiEzX0MJs — Mahdi Ghaffaribarzi (@MGhaffaribarzi) April 21, 2018