Motivul pentru care toate vedetele din Serie A au jucat in acest weekend cu o pata rosie pe obraz
Duminica 22 Aprilie 2018, 21:29

Motivul pentru care toate vedetele din Serie A au jucat in acest weekend cu o pata rosie pe obraz

Cei mai importanti fotbalisti din Serie A au jucat in acest weekend cu o pata rosie pe obraz.

"Baiatul rau" Nainggolan, golgheterul Immobile ori zidul din poarta Romei, Alisson, cu totii au jucat in acest weekend cu o pata rosie pe obraz.

Jucatorii din Serie A s-au unit pentru o campanie de constientizare si de lupta impotriva violentei domestice.

Fotbalistii din campionatul italian s-au alaturat initiativei si au anuntat ca sustin cauza, facandu-si pe obraz cate o urma rosie de ruj.

