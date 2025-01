OFFICIAL#ChineseSuperLeague club Dalian Yingbo announced the signing of Cephas Malele. The 30 yo🇨🇭striker scored 36 goals & 8 assists in 67 apps for Shanghai Shenhua in last two seasons and helped Shenhua win 2023 CFA Cup & 2024 CFA Super Cup.#CSL #CSL2025 https://t.co/hj82r7H2kI pic.twitter.com/YB5Pa8Rvjx