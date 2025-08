Telenovela Ademola Lookman la Inter continuă! Ce se întâmplă cu jucătorul dorit de Chivu: „Nu în Italia”

🚨⚠️ Atalanta CEO Percassi: “The pact with Lookman was made one year ago when we rejected €20m from PSG”.



“We told him: we’ll let you leave in 2025 for a super top club and not in Italy. Now, the situation [with Inter] is different... and as always, it’s us deciding”. pic.twitter.com/UqUwhwafcl