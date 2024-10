Neymar știe cine va câștiga Balonul de Aur: ”Nimeni nu-l merită mai mult decât el”

✨🇧🇷 Neymar Jr: “I’m with Vinicius Jr for the Ballon d’Or. No one deserves it more than him”.



“He is a fighter, suffered a lot throughout his life, he exceeded all expectations, he overcame all the criticisms, trolls and today he has become a great idol, a hero for us”, told AS. pic.twitter.com/mgSBrpiwgu