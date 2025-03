Results of 🇳🇴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 reduced their probability of needing a UNL ticket to the playoffs by🇳🇴-8%, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿-2%.



That is good news for:



NIR☘️

🇲🇩

🇸🇲



whose chances to take a UNL ticket went up.



🚨 All details about WC playoffs, including:

🔸 probability to be in each pot

🔸 probability to… pic.twitter.com/Ln3nCkJuuZ