🟢 Greece 🇬🇷 climbs to 11th



🟢 Norway 🇳🇴 climbs to 12th



🔴 Austria 🇦🇹 loses 2 spots and drops to 13th



🟢 Romania 🇷🇴 overtakes Slovakia 🇸🇰 on 25th



🟢 Latvia 🇱🇻 climbs 2 spots, up to 35th pic.twitter.com/kqi6y4vVZx