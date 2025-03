Încă se mai poate spera! Specialiștii au stabilit cu ce sanse de calificare a rămas FCSB înaintea meciului de la Lyon

To qualify for UEL quarterfinals (as of 6 Mar):



97% 🇫🇷 Lyon

88% 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Rangers

62% 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man Utd

54% 🇳🇱 AZ

46% 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tottenham

38% 🇪🇸 Real Sociedad

12% 🇹🇷 Fenerbahçe

3% 🇷🇴 FCSB