SOCANT! Glenn Hoddle se pregatea sa intre in direct de ziua lui cand i s-a facut rau. Acum e in stare grava la spital! Ce s-a intamplat

Fostul selectioner al Angiliei trece prin clipe grele.

Hoddle era in studioul BT Sport, unde urma sa participe la o emisiune. I s-a facut rau si a fost dus in stare grava la spital. Nici BT, nici vreo alta sursa de presa nu a facut inca alte comentarii pe marginea starii de sanatate a lui Hoddle, care implineste chiar azi 60 de ani!

Gary Lineker a postat pe Twitter: "Vesti ingrijoratoare despre Glenn Hoddle, care s-a prabusit in studiourile BT Sport mai devreme. Gandurile mele sunt alaturi de el si de familia lui. Hai, Blenn!"

 

