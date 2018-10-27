SOCANT! Glenn Hoddle se pregatea sa intre in direct de ziua lui cand i s-a facut rau. Acum e in stare grava la spital! Ce s-a intamplat

Hoddle era in studioul BT Sport, unde urma sa participe la o emisiune. I s-a facut rau si a fost dus in stare grava la spital. Nici BT, nici vreo alta sursa de presa nu a facut inca alte comentarii pe marginea starii de sanatate a lui Hoddle, care implineste chiar azi 60 de ani!

Gary Lineker a postat pe Twitter: "Vesti ingrijoratoare despre Glenn Hoddle, care s-a prabusit in studiourile BT Sport mai devreme. Gandurile mele sunt alaturi de el si de familia lui. Hai, Blenn!"

Ex-Tottenham and England manager Glenn Hoddle in hospital after being taken ill in TV studio on 61st birthday https://t.co/70YRlWiw9V

Hugely worrying news that Glenn Hoddle collapsed at the BT studios earlier. Thoughts are with him and his family. Come on Glenn.

Our friend & colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning.

For that reason there will be no @btsportscore - but we will be live as usual for the 5.30 ko at Leicester.

Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love & strength ❤️