Când o preia Ruben Amorim pe Manchester United + declarațiile antrenorului: ”O să clarific tot”

🚨❗️ Rúben Amorim: “I like everything about the Premier League!”.



“Man United? Tomorrow after the game I will tell you everything, I will clarify my situation. Now let’s focus on the game”.



The agreement is 100% done as Rúben Amorim will become Man Utd manager from Nov 11. 🔴🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/7OyQKNd4VY