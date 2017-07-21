ACUM Sepsi 0-0 Juventus! Derby-ul zilei se jaoca la Timisoara. 21:00 ASC Poli - Steaua!

AICI COMENTAM IMPREUNA TOT CE SE INTAMPLA IN PARTIDELE ETAPEI DIN LIGA 1!
Echipe de start:
Sepsi: Niczuly - Burlacu, Oros, Ursu, Dumbrava - Ghinga, Thiaw - Astafei, Claudiu Herea, Petre - Hadnagy
Rezerve: Fejer, Veres, Fulop, Papsys, Pilibaitis, Kilyen
Juventus: Mingote - Beta, Benga, Walace, Stefan - Lungu, Stoenac - Buhaescu, Bajenaru, Petre - Mazarache
Rezerve: Stoian, Tara, Carabela, Cazan, Bucsa, Calintaru