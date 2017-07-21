» » « «
ACUM Sepsi 0-0 Juventus! Derby-ul zilei se jaoca la Timisoara. 21:00 ASC Poli - Steaua!
Live Blog
Liga 1
21 iulie 2017 16:49

ACUM Sepsi 0-0 Juventus! Derby-ul zilei se jaoca la Timisoara. 21:00 ASC Poli - Steaua!

AICI COMENTAM IMPREUNA TOT CE SE INTAMPLA IN PARTIDELE ETAPEI DIN LIGA 1!

Incepe drumul spre Champions League! Steaua - Plzen, marti, 20:30, in direct la PRO TV! Bucurati-va de fotbal!

Fotbal cu SUPEREROI pentru SUPERCUPA EUROPEI |Supercupa Europei, Real Madrid - Manchester United, 8 august, 21:45, PRO TV!

18:03 21 Jul Sepsi - Juventus

Echipe de start:

Sepsi: Niczuly - Burlacu, Oros, Ursu, Dumbrava - Ghinga, Thiaw - Astafei, Claudiu Herea, Petre - Hadnagy
Rezerve: Fejer, Veres, Fulop, Papsys, Pilibaitis, Kilyen

Juventus: Mingote - Beta, Benga, Walace, Stefan - Lungu, Stoenac - Buhaescu, Bajenaru, Petre - Mazarache
Rezerve: Stoian, Tara, Carabela, Cazan, Bucsa, Calintaru
17:12 21 Jul Programul etapei a 2-a:


17:12 21 Jul Clasamentul Ligii 1 dupa prima etapa:


17:11 21 Jul Sefii lui Sepsi se asteapta la o asistenta importanta pentru meciul cu Juventus. Suporterii sunt invitati sa vina din timp la stadion pentru a evita aglomeratia de la porti.

“Miracol” in mormantul lui Salvador Dali. Expertilor nu le-a venit sa creada ce au gasit dupa ce l-au deshumat

Citeste si:

#sepsi

#Juventus Bucuresti

Ads by Internet PROTV
1 comentarii
  • Acum 1 ore si 18 minute
    Nicu Forzza Juve....Bucuresti contra Ungaria...
    LIKE (0) / RASPUNDE
Acordul de tranzitie UE - Marea Britanie. Cat timp vor mai putea circula liberi romanii in Regatul Unit, dupa BREXIT
Stirileprotv.ro
Ilie Nastase

Federatia Internationala de Tenis (ITF) a anuntat, vineri, ca Ilie Nastase a fost suspendat pana la 31 decembrie 2020 si amendat cu 10.000 de dolari.

Ilie Nastase, sanctiune aspra de la ITF: "A facut avansuri sexuale, comentarii rasiste, abuzive". Reactia Federatiei Romane
O reuniune de familie s-a transformat intr-un razboi intre rude. Un barbat a fost atacat cu un topor de cumnatul sau
Parcul Domogled este sub amenintarea focului de mai bine de trei zile. Exista riscul aparitiei unor noi focare
Incont.ro
Ministerul turc al Economiei, Nihat Zeybekci, a incercat vineri sa tempereze efectele economice ale disputei diplomatice cu Germania, afirmand ca investitiile germane in Turcia sunt garantate in totalitate de guvernul de la Ankara si prin lege, transmite Reuters.
Razboi de miliarde de dolari intre Ankara si Berlin. Cum incearca Turcia sa tempereze efectele economice ale crizei diplomatice cu Germania
Guvernul a finalizat dosarul de candidatura pentru relocarea Agentiei Europene a Medicamentului la Bucuresti. Cu ce orase concureaza Capitala
(P) Taxa “clawback” lasa pacientii fara medicamente produse in Romania si pune in pericol viitorul unei ramuri economice de importanta strategica
Foodstory.ro
Inghetata-sandwich de ciocolata cu biscuit crocant
Burgeri
Tarta de rosii
Mtv.ro
Imposibil de ignorat. Blonda cu silueta de brazilianca pe care toti barbatii au urmarit-o la plaja
Fosta actrita din Baywatch, de nerecunoscut dupa ce si-a facut mai multe operatii estetice
Multi spun ca e cea mai sexy jucatoare de tenis, dar verisoara este si mai atragatoare.  Imaginile cu care verisoara lui Eugenie Bouchard face senzatie pe net
Yoda.ro
Compania romaneasca a ajutat la inchiderea a doua site-uri comerciale uriase de pe asa-numitul dark web .
Bitdefender a ajutat la inchiderea a doua dintre cele mai mari site-uri din "dark web"
NASA a publicat fotografii mai putin cunoscute cu misiunea Apollo 11, cand primii oameni au pasit pe Luna
Facebook vrea sa ne puna la plata! Pentru ce vom scoate bani din buzunar
DeBarbati.ro
Scandal de proportii in Brazilia: fata lui Romario, goala pe internet, dupa ce un hot i-a furat telefonul

Moniquinha, fiica marelui Romario, a cazut victima unui hot, care a publicat pe internet un video privat din telefonul acesteia.

Scandal de proportii in Brazilia: fata lui Romario, goala pe internet, dupa ce un hot i-a furat telefonul
Irina Shayk este DIVINA! Cum poate sa arate fosta logodnica a lui Ronaldo la 4 luni dupa ce a nascut
Despacito a zapacit internetul si a devenit cea mai populara melodie din lume. De cate ori a fost ascultata pana acum
Procinema.ro
S-a intors Khaleesi, Regina Dragonilor! Cel de-al saptelea sezon din "Game of Thrones" poate fi vizionat si pe telefonul mobil
Castigatorii concursului "Pro Cinema te trimite la Depeche Mode", la Cluj-Napoca. Cine a luat Marele Premiu: meet & greet cu Depeche Mode
7 lucruri pe care trebuie sa le stii despre "Piratii din Caraibe: Razbunarea lui Salazar". Noul film Disney, in cinematografele din Romania
Protv.ro
Si-au innebunit fanii cu pozele de pe Instagram! Cum au fost pozate surorile Kendall si Kylie Jenner
Pare o aparitie banala, dar trebuie sa vezi intreaga tinuta. Adelina, mai sexy ca niciodata
Si-a facut operatie de schimbare de sex si a devenit un model celebru! Cum arata acum
©2017 Sport.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate. Termeni si conditii
BRAT