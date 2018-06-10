» » « «
Bucuria suferintei: Simona pe patul de spital si lectia care a emotionat Planeta. Imaginile care fac din nou inconjurul lumii
Duminica 10 Iunie 2018, 17:53

Simona le-a aratat milioanelor de fani ai tenisului puterea vointei in sport.

Cele mai mari voci din tenis lauda efortul suprauman al Simonei, care si-a construit o cariera de senzatie fara sa tina cont de vocile care ii scriau destinul in esec.

Dupa meciul cu Sloane Stephens, pe net au inceput sa circule din nou imaginile cu Simona intinsa pe patul de spital, dupa finala pierduta la Australian Open impotriva lui Caroline Wozniacki. A fost a 3-a ratare majora pentru Simona, care mai cedase in ultimul act la Paris, in doua randuri, in fata Mariei Sharapova si a Elenei Ostapenko.

Simona a fost adusa la spital, dupa ce i s-a facut rau la finalul intalnirii cu Wozniacki. Era deshidratata si epuizata in urma efortului urias pe care l-a depus timp de doua ore si 50 de minute. La 4 luni si jumatate distanta, Simona a intors ratarile si frustrarea in favoarea ei. A castigat la Roland Garros, dupa ce a stralucit la Paris timp de doua saptamani. Halep i-a impresionat pe oamenii tenisului dupa ce a reusit sa se reinventeze pentru primul ei Grand Slam din cariera. Fosti mari jucatori sau jucatoare, actuali adversari, jurnalisti de la marile ziare ale lumii sau simpli suporteri, cu totii anunta inceputul unei noi dominatii in tenis dupa ziua de magie a Simonei la Paris. Esecurile nu mai exista.

"Nu va mai ganditi la ce a pierdut, ganditi-va ca a castigat azi. Toata Romania sa se bucure", a spus Ion Tiriac dupa finala de ieri. Ilie Nastase a pastrat acelasi ton: "Sper sa fie gurmanda. Asta sa fie doar primul si sa mai urmeze!"
 

