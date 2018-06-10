Bucuria suferintei: Simona pe patul de spital si lectia care a emotionat Planeta. Imaginile care fac din nou inconjurul lumii

Simona le-a aratat milioanelor de fani ai tenisului puterea vointei in sport.

Cele mai mari voci din tenis lauda efortul suprauman al Simonei, care si-a construit o cariera de senzatie fara sa tina cont de vocile care ii scriau destinul in esec.

Dupa meciul cu Sloane Stephens, pe net au inceput sa circule din nou imaginile cu Simona intinsa pe patul de spital, dupa finala pierduta la Australian Open impotriva lui Caroline Wozniacki. A fost a 3-a ratare majora pentru Simona, care mai cedase in ultimul act la Paris, in doua randuri, in fata Mariei Sharapova si a Elenei Ostapenko.

Simona a fost adusa la spital, dupa ce i s-a facut rau la finalul intalnirii cu Wozniacki. Era deshidratata si epuizata in urma efortului urias pe care l-a depus timp de doua ore si 50 de minute. La 4 luni si jumatate distanta, Simona a intors ratarile si frustrarea in favoarea ei. A castigat la Roland Garros, dupa ce a stralucit la Paris timp de doua saptamani. Halep i-a impresionat pe oamenii tenisului dupa ce a reusit sa se reinventeze pentru primul ei Grand Slam din cariera. Fosti mari jucatori sau jucatoare, actuali adversari, jurnalisti de la marile ziare ale lumii sau simpli suporteri, cu totii anunta inceputul unei noi dominatii in tenis dupa ziua de magie a Simonei la Paris. Esecurile nu mai exista.

"Nu va mai ganditi la ce a pierdut, ganditi-va ca a castigat azi. Toata Romania sa se bucure", a spus Ion Tiriac dupa finala de ieri. Ilie Nastase a pastrat acelasi ton: "Sper sa fie gurmanda. Asta sa fie doar primul si sa mai urmeze!"



After playing for two hours and 50 minutes in extreme heat conditions during 2018 Australian Open Final, Simona Halep was treated for dehydration and exhaustion. Today, after other several months of work and painful defeats, she finally accomplished her biggest dream. So proud. pic.twitter.com/qh3iW4mlwH — ???? (@smashingaces13) June 9, 2018

Words can’t describe how happy the last 24 hours have been for me. I’ve read so many messages & social media posts that’ve brought tears to my eyes that I can’t thank you enough. Sorry for a few bumps along the way ????‍♀️???? but we finally got there!☺️???? Lots of love, Simo ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rzvs6fzN1Y — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) June 10, 2018

Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations. This one is beyond the best ❤️ Thank you @Simona_Halep ???????????? pic.twitter.com/6NGpsHmoiv — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) June 10, 2018

She put in the work and never gave up #idol ❤️???? @Simona_Halep pic.twitter.com/2edrRqNQr3 — Bianca V. Andreescu (@Bandreescu_) June 9, 2018

When it’s all about perseverance..it’s even sweeter & more deserved. Congratulations @Simona_Halep enjoy your moment..it has come #RG18 — Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) June 9, 2018

Congratulations to @Simona_Halep and her team! Great job ???????? — victoria azarenka (@vika7) June 9, 2018

@Simona_Halep congratulations- patience brings roses as my grandmother used to say. And a lot of talent and work wins Roland Garros:)???????????? — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 9, 2018

So happy for you @Simona_Halep! You deserve it!! Congrats and enjoy!! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/gHMHweN03O — Carla Suarez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) June 9, 2018

Congrats @Simona_Halep!! Nobody deserved this one more.. Enjoy your moment! #RG18 ???? — Yanina Wickmayer (@yaninawickmaye8) June 9, 2018

Well done @Simona_Halep ... well deserved, but also congrats to @SloaneStephens for an amazing tournament... ???????????? — Jule Goerges✌️???????? (@juliagoerges) June 9, 2018

Congratulations to World No. 1 @Simona_Halep and to her coach, Darren Cahill. The first major title is always the sweetest. Hard work pays off! #champion #RolandGarros2018 https://t.co/S8D1g3iHnu — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 9, 2018