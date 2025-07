Emma Răducanu, reacție sinceră după meciul cu Sabalenka de la Wimbledon: "S-a întâmplat din cauza acoperișului tras"

Sabalenka d. Emma Raducanu 7-6(6) 6-4



Down 1-4 in set 2.



Great level from both.



But Aryna is world #1 for a reason.



Mentally & physically, there’s nobody tougher.



15 wins, 2 losses in Grand Slams this season.



✅3rd Wimbledon R16

✅46th win of 2025



