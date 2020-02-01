BREAKING NEWS: "E de 10 ori mai bun decat tot ce avem!" Ianis i-a INNEBUNIT pe fanii lui Rangers in 15 minute! Primele reactii dupa debutul in Scotia

Ianis Hagi a intrat in minutul 77 al meciului cu Aberdeen.

Rangers n-a facut decat 0-0. Fanii au sperat ca Hagi Jr. va decide meciul in sfertul de ora pe care l-a petrecut in teren. Chiar daca n-a reusit sa marcheze, suporterii au fost incantati de ceea ce au vazut la romanul transferat de la Genk.

"E de 10 ori mai bun decat ce avem", a scris unul dintre ei. Asteptarile de la Ianis sunt uriase in Scotia. Mijlocasul ofensiv e considerat marea lovitura a iernii in Scottish Premier League.

That was pish Rangers. Predictable and unable to break them down. The only positive is Hagi looked decent when he came on. SG looks scared of taking off his big players if they’re having a bad game (Morelos, Kent, Davis). We ended the game with no real shape ????????‍♂️ — Ross tweets things (@ross_stoddart) February 1, 2020

Amongst all the shite today Hagi looked very promising, hope he starts against hibs — Euan (@RFCEuan_) February 1, 2020

Proper piss poor from all midfielders. Can play sideways passes all day but can’t pass it round a midfield to save their life which imo is the biggest problem. Davis always forcing passes and giving ball away from it. Hagi seemed interested and wanted to put up a fight at least — Ellis Hay (@hay_ellis) February 1, 2020

Pretty sure within 8 minutes hagi had done more forward passes into the box than Davis & kamara have in 3 games — CJ (@Cjnovo992) February 1, 2020

Aribo and kamara need dropping not good enough hagi looked bright kamberi made a few good runs Davis looks past it since the break been pish in every game Polster motm for me or joe Lewis horrific ref cosgrove and Logan should never been off LEAGUE IS DEADER THAN BOBBY SANDS NOW — Shane (@shane_b15) February 1, 2020

Patience, once Hagi gets his rhythm back it should be a cruise against teams like these if he gets to play the whole 90 mins. He is decent on action plays but is a master of corners and free kicks. Today there were at least 3 perfect free kicks for him but he was on bench — CFC (@cfc2403) February 1, 2020

At least hagi looks promising ???? — Kyle (@KyleLucas2600) February 1, 2020