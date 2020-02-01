Sport.ro - Noul sport national
program tv
  1. SPORT.RO
  2. Fotbal extern
  3. Stranieri
BREAKING NEWS: &quot;E de 10 ori mai bun decat tot ce avem!&quot; Ianis i-a INNEBUNIT pe fanii lui Rangers in 15 minute! Primele reactii dupa debutul in Scotia

BREAKING NEWS: "E de 10 ori mai bun decat tot ce avem!" Ianis i-a INNEBUNIT pe fanii lui Rangers in 15 minute! Primele reactii dupa debutul in Scotia

Autor: Sport.ro
Sambata 01 Februarie 2020, 19:16

Ianis Hagi a intrat in minutul 77 al meciului cu Aberdeen.

Rangers n-a facut decat 0-0. Fanii au sperat ca Hagi Jr. va decide meciul in sfertul de ora pe care l-a petrecut in teren. Chiar daca n-a reusit sa marcheze, suporterii au fost incantati de ceea ce au vazut la romanul transferat de la Genk.

"E de 10 ori mai bun decat ce avem", a scris unul dintre ei. Asteptarile de la Ianis sunt uriase in Scotia. Mijlocasul ofensiv e considerat marea lovitura a iernii in Scottish Premier League.

Reactiile fanilor lui Rangers de pe Twitter:


 



FULLSCREEN
Galerie Foto
  • /

VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

Andreea Răducan, mamă pentru a doua oară

Andreea Răducan: "Băiatul are 5 luni și fetița are 2 ani și 4 luni. Este o perioadă mai dificilă, cu multe restanțe la somn."


13:10
Oana Andoni, despre provocarea de a fi din nou mamă

Oana Andoni: "Anul 2019 a fost un an al împlinirilor. A apărut și cea de-a doua fetiță a noastră și bucurie mai mare nu există."


01:58
VLAD - Dragostea și Răzbunarea

02:16
Vorbește Lumea - 3 Februarie 2020 Promo

00:41
Vorbește Lumea - 3 Februarie 2020 Promo

00:41
Mohammad Murad, despre emisiunea care iti poate schimba viitorul

06:04
Mânăstirea Negru Vodă, un colț de rai pământesc

06:31
Anna Lesko, amintiri din copilărie

Anna Lesko povestește despre copilăria ei, despre care spune că a fost o perioadă frumoasă. Artista mai are încă două surori.


10:02
Dana Rogoz, despre gelozia dintre frați

Dana Rogoz vorbește despre momentul în care l-a anunțat pe fiul ei, Vlăduț, că va avea o surioară. Actrița are mari emoții privind relația celor doi frați, însă are un plan.


12:47
Oana Radu, înșelată și cu datorii

Oana Radu a făcut declarații șocante despre fostul său iubit, care a decedat. Oana Radu: "Alin m-a făcut fericită, la început. Am ieșit din această relație cu datorii de 3 miliarde."


14:40
Andreea Răducan, mamă pentru a doua oară
Oana Andoni, despre provocarea de a fi din nou mamă
VLAD - Dragostea și Răzbunarea
Vorbește Lumea - 3 Februarie 2020 Promo
Vorbește Lumea - 3 Februarie 2020 Promo
Mohammad Murad, despre emisiunea care iti poate schimba viitorul
Mânăstirea Negru Vodă, un colț de rai pământesc
Anna Lesko, amintiri din copilărie
Dana Rogoz, despre gelozia dintre frați
Oana Radu, înșelată și cu datorii
Stirileprotv.ro
Prognoza meteo pe 4 săptămâni. Ce ne așteaptă în perioada următoare
Elon Musk, fondatorul companiei Tesla, a lansat o piesă de muzică electronică: „Cânt chiar eu”
Cât costă o vacanţă în Deltă în februarie. Pensiunile sunt deschise deja
Incont.ro
În timp ce aici bate vântul, România rămâne cea mai importantă sursă de angajați pentru Uniunea Europeană, potrivit unui raport al Comisiei Europene.
România este cel mai mare “exportator” de angajaţi din UE. Câţi români pleacă anual la muncă în străinătate și ce țări aleg
Prima decizie a lui Boris Johnson, după Brexit, consternează Europa. Cum vrea să pună presiune pe UE în negocierile comerciale
Cum s-a trezit un neamț dintr-un sat din Bavaria cu centrul geografic al UE pe pământul său. De ce sunt îngrijorați localnicii
Foodstory.ro
Storel.ro marketplace-ul tau preferat pentru achiziții inspirate
(P) Cinci din cele mai bune restaurante din lume în 2020
(P) Cele mai ciudate tipuri de cafea
DeBarbati.ro
Joburile bdquo;remote sau cele care oferă angajaților suficientă flexibilitate pentru a-și alege locul de unde vor să lucreze au devenit tot mai populare în ultimii ani.
Cum poți deveni mai productiv atunci când lucrezi de la distanță
(P) Motorsport - colectia de bratari Old Skipper care completeaza tinutele masculine in 2020
Care sunt cele mai probabile cauze ale oboselii?
Yoda.ro
Experții în securitate cibernetică avertizează că unii hackeri încearcă să profite de interesul oamenilor față de epidemia de coronavirus.
Cum poate bdquo;infecta coronavirusul un software de calculator sau smartphone
Particule misterioase descoperite în Antarctica par să sfideze legile fizicii
Avertismentul lansat de Motorola pentru utilizatorii telefonului pliabil Razr
Procinema.ro
(P) Storel.ro - marketplace cu personalitate 
Ce pantofi poți să porți la nunta prietenei tale
Urmează botezul copilului tău? Apelează la serviciul de livrare flori online în București  
Protv.ro
INNA sau Antonia la Eurovision 2020? TVR a facut marele anunț
VIDEO Andreea Răducan, mamă pentru a doua oară
40 e noul 20: La 49 de ani, Anca Țurcașiu arată senzațional în costum de baie! Află-i secretele
Perfecte.ro
Ce bijuterii trebuie să porți în funcție de zodie
Kate Middleton, cu o clasă peste Meghan Markle la stil vestimentar. Ducesa de Cambridge, o Regină a modei
Demi Lovato le-a dezvăluit părinților adevărata orientare sexuală. Cum au reacționat când au aflat că nu e heterosexuală
©2020 Sport.ro   |   Despre cookies   |   Politica de confidentialitate
BRAT