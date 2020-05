E printre cele mai cunoscute si dorite femei din lume, dar nu-si gaseste iubit! Secretul pe care-l ascunde aceasta fata

Been missing this a little extra these days ❤️???? ⁣ ⁣ Rollerskating is SO much fun and ngl it does actually feel like ice skating now! ???? But u can’t replace that feeling when you glide over the ice with such speed, improvising to music, not being scared to fall cause you would just slide away ???? ⁣ ⁣ We all have ups and downs but remember there IS an end to all this ???????? ⁣ ⁣ Wishing you a lovely week ahead ☺️ stay strong and have faith ????????????⁣ ⁣ Filmed by @theicecapture ⁣ ⁣ ????”lovely” @thegr8khalid @billieeilish

