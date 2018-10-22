» » « «
MUNTELE din Game of Thrones s-a insurat! Cum arata femeia care este cu jumatate de metru mai mica decat el! FOTO
Luni 22 Octombrie 2018, 13:27

MUNTELE din Game of Thrones s-a insurat! Cum arata femeia care este cu jumatate de metru mai mica decat el! FOTO

El are 2.06m, ea are doar 1.57m! 

Muntele din Game of Thrones s-a casatorit! Actorul islandez Thor Björnsson s-a casatorit cu iubita sa, Kelsey Henson, dupa cativa ani de relatie.

Thor a castigat recent titlul de "World Strongest Man", insa e mult mai cunoscut pentru rolul "Muntelui" din serialul Game of Thrones.

Cu 2.06m inaltime, Thor este cu jumatate de metru mai inalt decat sotia sa, inalta de doar 1.57m.
 

