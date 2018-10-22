MUNTELE din Game of Thrones s-a insurat! Cum arata femeia care este cu jumatate de metru mai mica decat el! FOTO

El are 2.06m, ea are doar 1.57m!
Muntele din Game of Thrones s-a casatorit! Actorul islandez Thor Björnsson s-a casatorit cu iubita sa, Kelsey Henson, dupa cativa ani de relatie.
Thor a castigat recent titlul de "World Strongest Man", insa e mult mai cunoscut pentru rolul "Muntelui" din serialul Game of Thrones.
Cu 2.06m inaltime, Thor este cu jumatate de metru mai inalt decat sotia sa, inalta de doar 1.57m.
Looking forward to pulling this big guy around for the rest of my life. ♥️ . @thorbjornsson I love you now and forever and promise to stand by your side through all that life throws at us. I love you baby! ???????????????? . . @weddingiceland . #married #justmarried #wife #husband #wifelife #ballandchain #together #forever #partners #soulmate #bestfriend #goals #love #happy #happiness #smiles #beautiful #family #secret #intimatewedding #wedding #photography #weddingphotography #weddingphoto #iceland #lava #fields #viking #canadian
It is with great pleasure that I now get to call Kelsey Morgan Henson my wife!❤️ . I get to hold this beautiful woman through thick and thin for the rest of our lives! I’m so excited for all of the future adventures we will tackle side by side. @kelc33 ???????? #justmarried