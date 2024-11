Cât au crescut șansele României pentru a prinde urna a doua valorică la tragerea la sorți pentru preliminariile CM 2026

38/54 teams are locked ✅ in a Pot they're in.



✅ in Pot 1: 🇫🇷🇪🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇧🇪🇳🇱🇵🇹🇮🇹🇩🇪🇭🇷

✅ in Pot 2: 🇺🇦🇹🇷🇸🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

✅ in Pot 3: 🇮🇪🇫🇮🇬🇪🇦🇱🇲🇰🇮🇸NIR🇲🇪

✅ in Pot 4: 🇱🇺🇧🇾🇦🇲🇽🇰🇰🇿🇦🇿🇪🇪🇨🇾🇱🇻🇫🇴🇱🇹

✅ in Pot 5: 🇲🇩🇲🇹🇦🇩🇬🇮🇱🇮🇸🇲



Only 16 teams are still fighting to keep or improve their position for WC qualifiers pic.twitter.com/vfUhtEgPLE