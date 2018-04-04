» » « «
ACUM LIVE: Liverpool 3-0 Manchester City! MASACRU in 30 de minute pentru Guardiola! City, DISTRUSA de Liverpool
Miercuri 04 Aprilie 2018, 20:55

ACUM LIVE: Liverpool 3-0 Manchester City! MASACRU in 30 de minute pentru Guardiola! City, DISTRUSA de Liverpool

REZUMATELE DIN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SUNT LA PRO X DE LA 23:50!

Bucurati-va de fotbal! Joi, 22:00 Arsenal - TSKA Moscova in Europa League!

LIVE TEXT LIVERPOOL 3-0 CITY

min 20: GOL LIVERPOOL! OXLADE CHAMBERLAIN INSCRIE CU UN SUT SUPERB DIN AFARA CAREULUI!
 

 

min 14: Salah a ajuns la 38 de goluri marcate in acest sezon!
 

 

min 11: GOL LIVERPOOL! SALAH INSCRIE PENTRU LIVERPOOL!
 

 

*** Atmosfera incredibila inaintea meciului. Fanii lui Liverpool au aruncat cu obiecte in autocarul lui City in momentul sosirii la stadion!

Echipele de start:

Ads by Internet PROTV


0 comentarii
Pedepsele sub 5 ani ar putea fi executate acasă sau în week-end. "Doar în Evul Mediu erau închisori"
Stirileprotv.ro
Un cercetător rus şi-a otrăvit colegii cu taliu. De ce voia să se răzbune pe ei
O femeie se revoltă pe autorități mergând 100 de kilometri pe jos. Ce le cere
Rusia cere reuniunea Consiliului ONU, în cazul spionului otrăvit
Incont.ro
UPDATE Guvernatorul BNR, Mugur Isărescu, a explicat că între lucrurile pe care banca centrală le-a avut în vedere atunci când a hotărât să mențină dobânda de politică monetară a fost să nu stimuleze intrările de capital şi aprecierea cursului. Isărescu a avertizat, totuși, că moneda naţională s-ar putea deprecia în perioada următoare, scrie Agerpres.
Isărescu explică de ce BNR a menținut dobânda cheie și avertizează că moneda naţională s-ar putea deprecia în perioada următoare
Blue Air lansează o nouă cursă internă, care leagă Bucureștiul de Moldova
Grupul austriac OMV anunță o descoperire “semnificativă” de gaze și condensat în Marea Norvegiei
Foodstory.ro
Ce vinuri se potrivesc cu masa de Paste
Cum poti folosi painea veche pentru brunch-ul de duminica
Ingredientul-surpriza care da o noua aroma oualor de Pasti
Mtv.ro
MTV Europe Music Awards 2017. Cine sunt marii castigatori
MTV EMA e LIVE duminică la MTV ROMANIA!
(P) Impodobeste, mama, bradul si nu te necaji / Asta-i seara de fast-food, e seara KFC
Yoda.ro
Noua camera foto are specificatii de top.
Sony prezinta in Romania camera foto mirrorless full-frame alpha7 III: spectru ISO larg si auto-focus performant
Top 5 telefoane disponibile in 2018 care au cea mai buna baterie
Teorie surprinzatoare: in atmosfera planetei Venus ar putea exista forme de viata
DeBarbati.ro
Urmăreşte în IMAX cel mai aşteptat climax cinematografic
Care este vedeta din Romania cu cel mai sexy posterior? FOTO
Costumul de baie aproape invizibil si scandalos de sexy. Cum a fost fotografiata vedeta cand s-a intors cu spatele
Procinema.ro
Bilete epuizate la proiecția din deschiderea American Independent Film Festival în prezența lui Sebastian Stan
Filmul "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - marele câștigător al premiilor BAFTA
Regizorul sud-coreean Kim Ki-duk a recunoscut că a pălmuit o actriță, dar nu și-a cerut scuze
Protv.ro
Cele mai frumoase chipuri din lume, fara machiaj. Cum arata vedetele din showbiz cand nu se fardeaza deloc
Ce se poate intampla in corpul tau daca mananci zilnic fulgi de ovaz
Provocarea sfarsitului de saptamana! #Cookig Reteta de Farfalle cu somon
©2018 Sport.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate. Termeni si conditii
BRAT