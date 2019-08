Fascinati de Tucudean! A fost la juniorii lui Celtic, acum s-a intors sa-i elimine! Povestea atacantului CFR-ului, in presa engleza

George Tucudean of CRF Cluj had a trial at Celtic when he was 15-years-old. He revealed pre-match that the second leg in Scotland could be his last game due to a heart condition. He scored the final goal at Celtic Park to send his side through to the next round and knock Celtic out. An amazing story ????????

