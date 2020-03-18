Zlatan Ibrahimovic, apel pentru lupta impotriva coronavirusului! "Trebuie sa castigam acest meci! Daca virusul nu vine la Zlatan, Zlatan se duce la virus"

Starul suedez se implica in criza cauzata de virusul Covid-19.
Cariera lui Zlatan e strans legata de Italia, unde a jucat timp de 8 sezoane la Juventus, Inter sau AC Milan, iar in plina pandemie de coronavirus, care a lovit puternic peninsula, fotbalistul a decis sa se implice si sa-i ajute pe cei afectati.
Suedezul a postat un video pe Instagram in care face un apel catre toti cei care vor sa doneze, spunand ca e nevoie de actiuni concrete, nu doar de mesaje pe internet. De asemenea, acesta a incheiat in stilul caracteristic: "Daca virusul nu vine la Zlatan, Zlatan se duce la virus".
"Salut! Sunt Zlatan Imbrahimovic. Italia mi-a oferit deja atat de multe si in aceast moment dramatic vreau sa dau inapoi chiar mai mult catre aceasta tara pe care o iubesc. Am decis sa ma implic alaturi de oamenii cu care lucrez pentru a strange fonduri pentru spitalele din Italia si sa ma folosesc canalele mele de comunicare pentru a duce mesajul cat mai departe.
Este o situaite serioasa si avem nevoie de actiuni concreete, nu doar de un video. Ma bazez pe generozitatea colegilor mei, pe a sportivilor profesionisti si pe oricine vrea sa faca o donatie, mare sau mica, in functie de posibilitatile lor pentru a tine acest virus departe.
Impreuna putem ajuta spitalele, medicii, asistentele, care lucreaza in fiecare zi pentru a ne salva vietile. Hai sa tinem coronavirusul departe si sa castigam acest meci. Si tineti minte: daca virusul nu vine la Zlatan, Zlatan se duce la virus", a spus suedezul.
Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love. I decided, together with the people who are working with me, to create a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals and to use my communication power to spread the message wider. It’s a serious issue and we need a concrete help that’s not just about a video. I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away. Together we can really help hospitals and doctors and nurses who selflessly work every day to save our lives. Because today we are the ones cheering for them! Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! And remember: if the virus don’t go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus! Link in bio