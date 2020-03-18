Sport.ro - Noul sport national
program tv
  1. SPORT.RO
  2. Campionate externe
  3. Italia
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, apel pentru lupta impotriva coronavirusului! &quot;Trebuie sa castigam acest meci! Daca virusul nu vine la Zlatan, Zlatan se duce la virus&quot;

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, apel pentru lupta impotriva coronavirusului! "Trebuie sa castigam acest meci! Daca virusul nu vine la Zlatan, Zlatan se duce la virus"

Autor: Sport.ro
Miercuri 18 Martie 2020, 15:16

Starul suedez se implica in criza cauzata de virusul Covid-19.

Cariera lui Zlatan e strans legata de Italia, unde a jucat timp de 8 sezoane la Juventus, Inter sau AC Milan, iar in plina pandemie de coronavirus, care a lovit puternic peninsula, fotbalistul a decis sa se implice si sa-i ajute pe cei afectati. 

Suedezul a postat un video pe Instagram in care face un apel catre toti cei care vor sa doneze, spunand ca e nevoie de actiuni concrete, nu doar de mesaje pe internet. De asemenea, acesta a incheiat in stilul caracteristic: "Daca virusul nu vine la Zlatan, Zlatan se duce la virus".

"Salut! Sunt Zlatan Imbrahimovic. Italia mi-a oferit deja atat de multe si in aceast moment dramatic vreau sa dau inapoi chiar mai mult catre aceasta tara pe care o iubesc. Am decis sa ma implic alaturi de oamenii cu care lucrez pentru a strange fonduri pentru spitalele din Italia si sa ma folosesc canalele mele de comunicare pentru a duce mesajul cat mai departe.

Este o situaite serioasa si avem nevoie de actiuni concreete, nu doar de un video. Ma bazez pe generozitatea colegilor mei, pe a sportivilor profesionisti si pe oricine vrea sa faca o donatie, mare sau mica, in functie de posibilitatile lor pentru a tine acest virus departe.

Impreuna putem ajuta spitalele, medicii, asistentele, care lucreaza in fiecare zi pentru a ne salva vietile. Hai sa tinem coronavirusul departe si sa castigam acest meci. Si tineti minte: daca virusul nu vine la Zlatan, Zlatan se duce la virus", a spus suedezul.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love. I decided, together with the people who are working with me, to create a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals and to use my communication power to spread the message wider. It’s a serious issue and we need a concrete help that’s not just about a video. I count on the generosity of my colleagues, of all professional athletes and of those who want to make a small or large donation according to their possibilities, to kick this virus away. Together we can really help hospitals and doctors and nurses who selflessly work every day to save our lives. Because today we are the ones cheering for them! Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! And remember: if the virus don’t go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus! Link in bio

A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on





VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO

Românii au talent! - Sezonul 10, Ediția 6

02:36:15
#StaiAcasă – Arată că-ți pasă! Cristian Dascălu

00:01:30
VLAD - S 3, Episodul 4

01:26:25
Momente dificile pentru Andreea Bălan - Trending Review cu Daragiu - Episodul 20

00:21:11
Imperiul Leilor - Ediția 5

01:39:19
Fuego, afectat de coronavirus. Ce decizie a luat în privința spectacolelor sale

00:12:48
DIN CULISE, ep. 3 - Sonic the Hedgehog, Tomb Raider, Little Women, The Photograph

00:25:00
Gospodar Fără Pereche - Sezonul 3, Ediția 5

01:32:54
Anamaria Prodan despre fiica sa, Rebecca: "De când s-a născut, mi-am dorit să o văd pe coperta revistelor"

00:01:22
Românii au talent! - Sezonul 10, Ediția 6
#StaiAcasă – Arată că-ți pasă! Cristian Dascălu
VLAD - S 3, Episodul 4
Momente dificile pentru Andreea Bălan - Trending Review cu Daragiu - Episodul 20
Imperiul Leilor - Ediția 5
Fuego, afectat de coronavirus. Ce decizie a luat în privința spectacolelor sale
DIN CULISE, ep. 3 - Sonic the Hedgehog, Tomb Raider, Little Women, The Photograph
Gospodar Fără Pereche - Sezonul 3, Ediția 5
Anamaria Prodan despre fiica sa, Rebecca: "De când s-a născut, mi-am dorit să o văd pe coperta revistelor"
LIVE UPDATE. 246 de cazuri de coronavirus în România. Surse: Norvegia plătește 200 de români să vină acasă
Stirileprotv.ro
Wizz Air suspendă rutele spre Spania
Eurovision 2020, anulat din cauza coronavirusului. Ce spun organizatorii
COVID-19 va testa limitele economiei României
Incont.ro
Guvernul grec a anunţat miercuri un pachet de măsuri economice extraordinare, în valoare de circa două miliarde euro, pentru a contracara impactul crizei provocate de coronavirus.
Grecia interzice concedierile, în perioada crizei COVID-19, și oferă 800 euro/lună angajaților care nu pot merge la lucru. Plan de 2 mld. euro pentru companiile afectate
BCE oferă băncilor peste 100 mld. euro, cu dobândă de minus 0,5%, pentru a ajuta companiile să facă faţă crizei coronavirusului
Cea mai mare economie a Europei este în “alertă roșie”. Încrederea investitorilor s-a prăbuşit la cel mai mic nivel de la criza din 2008
Foodstory.ro
(P) Cum alegem blugii in functie de silueta
(P) Călătorește premium doar cu Florin Trans
(P) Ce sa mananci daca vrei sa devii vegan?
DeBarbati.ro
Nu este niciun dubiu: în videochat sunt, cu siguranță, cele mai bine plătite job-uri.
(P) WOW Agency ndash; cea mai bună ofertă pentru locuri de muncă bine plătite
(P) Cum alegi magazinul de unde urmează să cumperi piese auto pentru BMW?
(P) Ce avantaje oferă capsulele de cafea?
Yoda.ro
Lenovo a început să aducă noul său telefon de gaming puțin mai aproape de realitate, cu noile imagini oficiale care au ajuns pe Weibo.
Lenovo lansează un telefon de gaming spectaculos, din gama Legion. Va fi livrat, la propriu, într-o valiză
Cel mai simplu mod de a instala Google Play Store pe un telefon Huawei
Apple primește o amendă uriașă și este acuzată de practici neconcurențiale
Procinema.ro
(P) Cum să urmezi corect o dietă vegetariană
(P) Călătorește în siguranță alături de compania Florin Trans! 
(P) 4 accesorii potrivite pentru iubitoarele stilului casual 
Protv.ro
Serialul fenomen Viața bate vlogul revine cu un nou sezon pe protvplus.ro. Cine cântă piesa de generic
PROTVPLUS.RO te provoacă la un maraton de emisiuni și seriale online. Ce producții poți vedea gratuit
VIDEO Prevenirea infracțiunilor, în perioada coronavirusului. Ce este important să știi
Perfecte.ro
Cifre oficiale: aproape 100.000 de pacienți vindecați de coronavirus la nivel mondial
Pandemia de coronavirus închide agențiile loto. Nimeni nu mai poate juca la 6 din 49
Cele mai sexy sportive, provocare hot în lenjerie intimă
©2020 Sport.ro   |   Despre cookies   |   Politica de confidentialitate
BRAT