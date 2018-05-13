CSM revine dupa DEZASTRUL cu Gyor! ACUM finala mica din Champions League: CSM Bucuresti 19-14 Rostov

Invinse cu 26-20 de Gyor in semifinalele Champions League, fetele lui Per Johansson vor sa vina acasa macar cu bronzul de la Budapesta.

Min 30: CSM are 5 goluri avans la pauza: 19-14!

Half time!

Min 26: Rostov se apropie in finalul reprizei. Petrova marcheaza si diferenta e de numai 5 goluri.

Min 25: Bulatovic, aruncare devastatoare. 7 goluri avans pentru CSM!



Min 20 14-6 dupa cel de-al 4-lea gol marcat de Gullden in aceasta dupa-amiaza!



Min 17: Vine primul gol pentru Cristina Neagu dupa o aruncare superba! 11 -5

Min 15: CSM are 10 - 5 dupa un 7 metri transformat de Gullden.



Min 12: Dupa 11 minute si jumatate isi face aparitia pe teren si Cristina Neagu. Scorul e acum 8-5 pentru CSM!

Min 9: Dupa 9 minute, CSM are deja o diferenta consistenta pe tabela: 8-3!

Min 5: Evolutie foarte buna a lui CSM in acest inceput de meci. Cristina Neagu n-a fost niciun minut pe teren pana acum.

Min 1: Jorgensen inscrie primul gol al meciului dupa 30 de secunde. 1-0 CSM!

CSM a terminat pe 3 in Liga si anul trecut, performanta pe care fetele nu se gandesc sa nu o repete.

Va fi a 3-a intalnire intre Rostov si CSM Bucuresti in acest sezon. In faza grupelor principale, Rostov a castigat acasa cu 25 - 24 si a terminat la egalitate in Sala Polivalenta, 22-22.