Rusia o ajută pe Ungaria să urce în ierarhia UEFA!

If Russia 🇷🇺 continues to be suspended in the next season (2025/26), the following changes will be made to the access list:



🔹 champions of 🇨🇾🇭🇺 will move from CL-Q1 to Q2

🔹 cup winners of 🇩🇰 will move from EL-Q1 to Q2

🔹 cup winners of 🇧🇦🇱🇮🇮🇸NIR🇱🇺🇱🇹 will move from ECL-Q1 to Q2