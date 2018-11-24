LIVE RIVER PLATE - BOCA JUNIORS! Se anuleaza DIN NOU dupa ce jucatorii de la Boca au fost GAZATI!? Anunt de ultima ora

20:43

Still two hours till kick-off. pic.twitter.com/40IA8ERPrs — Jonathan Wilson (@jonawils) November 24, 2018

An ???????? friend of mine just sent me this video of #Boca’s team bus leaving their hotel ahead of the #CopaLibertadores final 2nd leg



???????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/iNYckg5njo — mshumanov (@shumansko) November 24, 2018

The atmosphere is building at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti ahead of the second-leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors.



The game doesn’t kick off until 8pm. ???? pic.twitter.com/LPSdoW42ZB — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) November 24, 2018

Scenes now outside the Boca team hotel, as they are leaving from Puerto Madero to the Monumental, and it is absolute chaos! pic.twitter.com/XHiMShgHXj — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) November 24, 2018

