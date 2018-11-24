» » « «
LIVE RIVER PLATE - BOCA JUNIORS! Se anuleaza DIN NOU dupa ce jucatorii de la Boca au fost GAZATI!? Anunt de ultima ora
LIVE RIVER PLATE - BOCA JUNIORS! Se anuleaza DIN NOU dupa ce jucatorii de la Boca au fost GAZATI!? Anunt de ultima ora

21:23 24 Nov Nebunie in fata stadionului! Jucatorii de la Boca Juniors sustin ca nu pot sa intre in teren dupa ce au luat contact cu gazele politiei!!! Medicii federatiei sud-americane au fost chemati pentru a verifica situatia fotbalistilor. Presedintii de la Boca si River sunt in sedinta cu oficialii CONMEBOL. Meciul ar putea fi amant o ora sau chiar ANULAT!!! Situatie incredibila!

20:45 24 Nov Carlos Tevez are probleme din cauza gazelor paralizante pe care le-au dat politistii in fata stadionului El Monumental!!! Numai asa a putut intra autocarul lui Boca Juniors in stadion!!!

