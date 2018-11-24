LIVE RIVER PLATE - BOCA JUNIORS! Se anuleaza DIN NOU dupa ce jucatorii de la Boca au fost GAZATI!? Anunt de ultima ora

AICI LIVE RETURUL SEMIFINALEI DIN COPA LIBERTADORES!
Increasing reports of the Boca players being in no position to play - talks of possibly putting kick off back an hour or suspending the game— Peter Coates (@golazoargentino) November 24, 2018
Carlos Tevez feeling the effects of pepper spray after Boca's team bus arrived at River Plate's El Monumental. The 2nd leg of the Copa Libertadores final likely to be a firecracker. pic.twitter.com/yk5L5RM5Mj— Yousef Teclab (@yousef_teclab) November 24, 2018
Still two hours till kick-off. pic.twitter.com/40IA8ERPrs— Jonathan Wilson (@jonawils) November 24, 2018
An ???????? friend of mine just sent me this video of #Boca’s team bus leaving their hotel ahead of the #CopaLibertadores final 2nd leg— mshumanov (@shumansko) November 24, 2018
???????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/iNYckg5njo
View from Mauro Zarate's hotel room of thousands of Boca fans in the street.#Superclasico #RiverBoca #CopaLibertadores pic.twitter.com/AllyaPddvJ— Gilles ???????????????????????????????????? (@Grimandi_Tweets) November 24, 2018
The atmosphere is building at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti ahead of the second-leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors.— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) November 24, 2018
The game doesn’t kick off until 8pm. ???? pic.twitter.com/LPSdoW42ZB
Scenes now outside the Boca team hotel, as they are leaving from Puerto Madero to the Monumental, and it is absolute chaos! pic.twitter.com/XHiMShgHXj— Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) November 24, 2018
Boca Juniors are also leaving from Puerto Madero & it is absolute chaos [via @GoalArgentina] pic.twitter.com/HVQwQGsiZp— Peter Coates (@golazoargentino) November 24, 2018
#CopaLibertadores INCIDENTES EN LA LLEGADA DE BOCA AL MONUMENTAL— Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) November 24, 2018
Tiraron piedras al autobús y botes de gas pimienta, el bus está DESTROZADOpic.twitter.com/4U6h2lBoUj