Ronaldo reaches 935 career goals against Al Khaleej 🐐



The legendary Portuguese hammered a penalty home, with Jhon Duran heading into the net as Al Nassr secured a win in their final home game of the 2024/25 season 💥#NASKHJ highlights presented by @VisitSaudi 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/nYX1ocoszd