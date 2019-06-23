Sport.ro - Noul sport national
Asta e cel mai nebun meci al anului! In minutul 92 era 2-4, dupa 0-4 in minutul 71 era 0-4! HALUCINANT: cu ce scor s-a terminat partida

Asta e cel mai nebun meci al anului! In minutul 92 era 2-4, dupa 0-4 in minutul 71 era 0-4! HALUCINANT: cu ce scor s-a terminat partida

Autor: Sport.ro
Duminica 23 Iunie 2019, 17:23

Joc nebun intre Gangwon si Pohang Steelers!

Blestemul 'Dinamo-Foresta\ a lovit azi in Asia! Partida din Coreea de Sud s-a terminat cu un scor incredibil: 5-4! Gazdele au fost conduse cu 4-2 pana in minutul 2 de prelungiri, cand au declansat nebunia. In minutele 92, 94 si 96 Gangwon a reusit sa intoarca scorul! S-a terminat 5-4! In minutul 71, nimic nu anunta dementa din ultimele 25 de minute. Pohang avea 4-0!



 

