LIVE TEXT Dan Petrescu joacă ACUM pentru calificarea în sferturile Champions League! Debut dezastruos: gol primit de la aproape 30 de metri

Dan Petrescu AFC Champions League Coreea de Sud Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors pohang steelers Stranieri
SPORT.RO
Data publicarii: Marti 20 Februarie 2024, 13:20
Data actualizarii: Marti 20 Februarie 2024, 13:22
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors joacă în returul optimilor de finală ale Ligii Campionilor Asiei cu Pohang Steelers. Ambele echipe sunt din Coreea de Sud.
TAGS:
#Dan Petrescu#AFC Champions League#Coreea de Sud#Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors#pohang steelers

LIVE Pohang Steelers - Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 1-0 (Park Chan-yong '12) (în tur, 0-2) - repriza a doua

UPDATE Echipa aliniată de Dan Petrescu:

Pohang Steelers - Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, derby-ul sud-coreean din optimile de finală ale AFC Champions League, se joacă de la ora 12:00 pe terenul adversarilor echipei antrenate de românul Dan Petrescu.

Este meciul retur, după ce în prima manșă elevii ”Bursucului” s-au impus pe teren propriu cu scorul de 2-0, goluri marcate de Hernandes Rodrigues (16) și Ahn Hyeon-beom (64).

Articol recomandat de stirileprotv.ro
Câți bani va primi Ioan Mohanu, după ce statul i-a luat casa și grădina ca să facă autostradă. „Ce pot să fac la 80 de ani?”
Câți bani va primi Ioan Mohanu, după ce statul i-a luat casa și grădina ca să facă autostradă. „Ce pot să fac la 80 de ani?”
ARTICOLE PE SUBIECT
A murit Andreas Brehme, legenda care a adus titlul de campioană mondială pentru Germania! Bild și Kicker au făcut anunțul
A murit Andreas Brehme, legenda care a adus titlul de campioană mondială pentru Germania! Bild și Kicker au făcut anunțul
Marti 20 Februarie 2024, 10:31
Dan Petrescu Gangnam Style! Echipa românului este aproape de sferturile Champions League după ce câștigă derby-ul sud-coreean din optimi
Dan Petrescu Gangnam Style! Echipa românului este aproape de sferturile Champions League după ce câștigă derby-ul sud-coreean din optimi
Miercuri 14 Februarie 2024, 13:50
&rdquo;Transfer de necrezut&rdquo; făcut de Dan Petrescu în Coreea de Sud! Fotbalistul cu meciuri în Bundesliga și Ligue 1 a semnat
”Transfer de necrezut” făcut de Dan Petrescu în Coreea de Sud! Fotbalistul cu meciuri în Bundesliga și Ligue 1 a semnat
Duminica 07 Ianuarie 2024, 13:10
ULTIMELE STIRI
Surprize, surprize la Bayern Munchen! Cele patru variante de antrenor pentru postul lui Thomas Tuchel
Surprize, surprize la Bayern Munchen! Cele patru variante de antrenor pentru postul lui Thomas Tuchel
Marti 20 Februarie 2024, 13:16
Arsenal e măcinată de accidentări! Când va reveni Gabriel Jesus&nbsp;
Arsenal e măcinată de accidentări! Când va reveni Gabriel Jesus 
Marti 20 Februarie 2024, 13:06
&bdquo;Acasă&rdquo; în Dubai, Sorana Cîrstea a eliminat numărul 19 WTA și s-a calificat în optimile turneului: câți bani primește
„Acasă” în Dubai, Sorana Cîrstea a eliminat numărul 19 WTA și s-a calificat în optimile turneului: câți bani primește
Marti 20 Februarie 2024, 13:00
Steaua și Minaur Baia Mare spre o semifinală 100% românească în Europa! Ce adversare au în sferturile EHF European Cup
Steaua și Minaur Baia Mare spre o semifinală 100% românească în Europa! Ce adversare au în sferturile EHF European Cup
Marti 20 Februarie 2024, 12:40
Cine este femeia care a hărțuit o jurnalistă sportivă timp de doi ani și a fost trimisă la închisoare + Ce a putut să îi trimită la locul de muncă&nbsp;
Cine este femeia care a hărțuit o jurnalistă sportivă timp de doi ani și a fost trimisă la închisoare + Ce a putut să îi trimită la locul de muncă 
Marti 20 Februarie 2024, 12:24
vezi mai multe stiri
CELE MAI CITITE
Fără precedent! Țara care poate da 7 echipe în Champions League, sezonul viitor: &quot;Un caz extrem&quot;

Fără precedent! Țara care poate da 7 echipe în Champions League, sezonul viitor: "Un caz extrem"

Luni 19 Februarie 2024, 16:35
Marele câștigător de la FCSB după remiza cu U Cluj: &quot;Va juca permanent de acum, e foarte bun!&quot;

Marele câștigător de la FCSB după remiza cu U Cluj: "Va juca permanent de acum, e foarte bun!"

Luni 19 Februarie 2024, 22:38
Gigi Becali anunță un nou transfer la FCSB: &rdquo;Nu mai e mult și aruncăm artificiile&rdquo;

Gigi Becali anunță un nou transfer la FCSB: ”Nu mai e mult și aruncăm artificiile”

Luni 19 Februarie 2024, 23:37
Decizia luată de Parma după anunțul că Inter Milano e interestă de Dennis Man! Ioan Becali, în Italia

Decizia luată de Parma după anunțul că Inter Milano e interestă de Dennis Man! Ioan Becali, în Italia

Luni 19 Februarie 2024, 22:12
U Cluj - FCSB 0-0. Vicecampioana, pas greșit în lupta pentru titlu

U Cluj - FCSB 0-0. Vicecampioana, pas greșit în lupta pentru titlu

Luni 19 Februarie 2024, 22:17
Gigi Becali acuză deja jocuri de culise în favoarea Rapidului: &quot;Nu-i mai vreau în play-off! O să fie omenie de omenie dacă intră&quot;

Gigi Becali acuză deja jocuri de culise în favoarea Rapidului: "Nu-i mai vreau în play-off! O să fie omenie de omenie dacă intră"

Luni 19 Februarie 2024, 23:55
CITESTE SI
Ce spune China despre vânzarea de arme Rusiei pentru războiul din Ucraina. Mesajul clar către Kiev

stirileprotv Ce spune China despre vânzarea de arme Rusiei pentru războiul din Ucraina. Mesajul clar către Kiev

Cine e tânăra care a fost supranumită „cea mai frumoasă gimnastă din lume”. Imaginile cu sportiva în costum de baie fac furori printre internauți

protv Cine e tânăra care a fost supranumită „cea mai frumoasă gimnastă din lume”. Imaginile cu sportiva în costum de baie fac furori printre internauți

Ce salariu are un preot, în 2023. Puțini români se bucură de astfel de venituri substanțiale

impact Ce salariu are un preot, în 2023. Puțini români se bucură de astfel de venituri substanțiale

Delia, imagini din vacanţă! Fanii s-au panicat când au văzut ce face vedetă

playtech Delia, imagini din vacanţă! Fanii s-au panicat când au văzut ce face vedetă

„Nu vă faceți griji.” Fostul președinte al Mongoliei râde de Putin, cu o hartă a Imperiului Mongol ce conținea părți din Rusia

libertatea „Nu vă faceți griji.” Fostul președinte al Mongoliei râde de Putin, cu o hartă a Imperiului Mongol ce conținea părți din Rusia

A întrecut-o pe Andreea Bostănică la numărul de urmăritori. Cine este Doina Barbăneagră, moldoveanca fashionistă care a cucerit Instagramul

perfecte A întrecut-o pe Andreea Bostănică la numărul de urmăritori. Cine este Doina Barbăneagră, moldoveanca fashionistă care a cucerit Instagramul

Ce a văzut Antonia de la fereastra ei, în timpul crimei de la Padina. Este îngrozită

playtech Ce a văzut Antonia de la fereastra ei, în timpul crimei de la Padina. Este îngrozită

Zodia care va avea noroc cu carul în august 2023. Ei au noroc pe toate planurile

impact Zodia care va avea noroc cu carul în august 2023. Ei au noroc pe toate planurile

A apărut justificarea salariului! Cum câştigă Dorinel Munteanu, de fapt, bani &quot;frumoşi&quot; la Oţelul

orangesport.ro A apărut justificarea salariului! Cum câştigă Dorinel Munteanu, de fapt, bani "frumoşi" la Oţelul

Apariție complet surprinzătoare a lui Șucu la un meci din această etapă de Liga 1. Ce decizie a luat

playsport Apariție complet surprinzătoare a lui Șucu la un meci din această etapă de Liga 1. Ce decizie a luat

VIDEO VOYO.RO
UEFA Europa League
Benfica - Toulouse


00:00
UEFA Europa Conference League
Ajax - Bodø/Glimt


00:00
UEFA Europa League
Milan - Rennes


00:00
UEFA Europa League
Shakhtar Donetsk - Marseille


00:00
UEFA Europa League
Galatasaray - Sparta Praga


00:00
UEFA Europa League
Feyenoord - Roma


00:00
Cupa Angliei
FA Cup: Aston Villa - Chelsea


00:00
Cupa Angliei
FA Cup: Newport County - Manchester United


00:00
Cupa Angliei
FA Cup: Liverpool - Norwich City


00:00
Cupa Angliei
FA Cup: West Bromwich Albion - Wolverhampton


00:00
Modifică setările cookies
Don’t miss out on our news and updates! Enable push notifications
Get notifications about important news!