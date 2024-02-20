LIVE TEXT Dan Petrescu joacă ACUM pentru calificarea în sferturile Champions League! Debut dezastruos: gol primit de la aproape 30 de metri
LIVE Pohang Steelers - Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 1-0 (Park Chan-yong '12) (în tur, 0-2) - repriza a doua
12’: GOAL!!!! WHO KNEW HE HAD THAT IN HIM?
Park Chan-yong scores a knuckleball shot from about 30 yards out, with the trajectory and weather causing trouble for Jeonbuk goalkeeper Kim Jung-hoon!
????⚫️Pohang 1 [1]— Pohang Steelers EN (@Pohang_EN) February 20, 2024
????⚪️Jeonbuk 0 [2]
UPDATE Echipa aliniată de Dan Petrescu:
Lineup to face Pohang Seteelers in the away leg of the AFC Champions League Round of 16.
Looks like a 433. Miraculously Kim Tae-hwan is in the starting lineup.
Looks like a 433. Miraculously Kim Tae-hwan is in the starting lineup. Looks like Ahn Hyeon-beom will start as a LW replacing Hernandes, and Han Kyo-won to the right.
Pohang Steelers - Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, derby-ul sud-coreean din optimile de finală ale AFC Champions League, se joacă de la ora 12:00 pe terenul adversarilor echipei antrenate de românul Dan Petrescu.
Este meciul retur, după ce în prima manșă elevii ”Bursucului” s-au impus pe teren propriu cu scorul de 2-0, goluri marcate de Hernandes Rodrigues (16) și Ahn Hyeon-beom (64).
