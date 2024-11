Peste Ajax, Beșiktaș sau Rangers! FCSB i-a dat pe spate pe specialiști

📈 Biggest overperformers in UEL

(clubs with biggest increase in probability to qualify for Top 24 since the start of the league phase)



+62% 🇷🇴 FCSB

+37% 🇭🇺 Ferencvaros

+29% 🇳🇱 Ajax

+26% 🇳🇴 Bodø/Glimt

+25% 🇹🇷 Beşiktaş

+24% 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Rangers

+24% 🇳🇱 AZ

+22% 🇧🇪 Anderlecht