📊 10 teams with highest probability to end up in the league stage of 🟠 UEFA Europa League (as of 2 Aug):



90% 🇦🇹 Salzburg

85% 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Rangers

83% 🇹🇷 Fenerbahçe

82% 🇨🇿 Viktoria Plzen

76% 🇫🇷 Nice

70% 🇳🇱 Feyenoord

68% 🇨🇭 Young Boys

67% 🇮🇱 Maccabi TA

65% 🇧🇪 Genk

63% 🇷🇴 FCSB



*not… pic.twitter.com/UXBKjTNhiV